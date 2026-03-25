Tinsukia Deploys 5,000-Plus Poll Personnel Across Challenging Terrain for April 9 Vote

The Tinsukia district administration has rolled out a comprehensive election management strategy ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, with a strong emphasis on reaching voters across the district's challenging geographical terrain.
The effort is anchored in the Election Commission of India's guiding principle of "No Voter to be Left Behind."
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Under the leadership of District Election Officer Sumit Sattawan, IAS, a large and layered workforce has been put in place to manage polling day operations. The ground-level setup includes:
37 Zonal Officers
125 Sector Officers
1,281 Presiding Officers
3,843 Polling Officers
Micro Observers have also been deployed to reinforce transparency and accountability — both during polling and at the time of vote counting.
The administration's approach combines field-level operational precision, logistical preparedness for difficult terrain, and real-time monitoring — reflecting what officials describe as a high degree of inter-departmental coordination.
The multi-tiered structure ensures that oversight is maintained at every level, from individual polling booths up to the district command level.