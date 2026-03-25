Tinsukia Deploys 5,000-Plus Poll Personnel Across Challenging Terrain for April 9 Vote

The Tinsukia district administration has rolled out a comprehensive election management strategy ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, with a strong emphasis on reaching voters across the district's challenging geographical terrain.

The effort is anchored in the Election Commission of India's guiding principle of "No Voter to be Left Behind."

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