Tinsukia district health department launched an Integrated Health Camp

TINSUKIA: With an alarming increase of HIV positive cases in Tinsukia district, the district health department launched an Integrated Health Camp (IHC) on Tuesday at the hospital premises of Barekuri MPHC under Tinsukia district in the presence of Chinmoy Pathak, ADC Health, Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee Joint Director of Health Services Tinsukia, officials from State and District Aids Control Society Guwahati, Arunjyoti Moran Vice Chairman, Assam State Youth Commission.

As per the record of District Aids Control Unit, Tinsukia, in the current financial year from April 2023 to December 2023 there are 301 HIV positive cases detected in Tinsukia district, said Dr Bhattacharjee adding that the HIV positive cases have been rising abruptly in the district. Launching the health camp, ADC Pathak stated that the rise of HIV cases are attributed mainly to people who inject drugs. Thus there was a need to screen all people who are vulnerable to contracting HIV/AIDS along with Hepatitis B and C.

