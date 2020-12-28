Tinsukia district-level meet held of 28th National Children's Science Congress

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: With focal theme 'Science for Sustainable Living', the Tinsukia district-level meet of the 28th National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) was held on Saturday at Sarbajanin High School, Dirak - Maithong with a day-long programme.

A total number of 113 projects were prepared by the children scientists of the district of which 67 were shortlisted for the final selection of 10 projects to be presented by them at Nalbari from January 18, 2021, while 8 projects were awarded with Inspire Award.

The day's programme began with the hoisting of the flags of NCSC, Bharat Jana Bigyan Jhatha (BJBJ), Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), followed by oath-taking ceremony which was administered by children scientists –Anurag Bezbaruah and Bibhash Gogoi of Radhakrishnan Academy, Kakopothar who participated in the national-level meet last year. The meet was declared open by Shymal Kshetra Gogoi, SDO (Civil) of Sadiya.

The open session of the meet held later in the day was chaired by Binod Dohutia, the president of the reception committee, and was attended by ADC, Tinsukia, Pankaj Nagbonshi, State coordinator of the NCSC, Ramen Gogoi, noted innovator Suren Baruah and other dignitaries.

The annual journal of Tinsukia district NCSC Bigyan Bithika, published under the editorship of Abhijit Khataniar, was inaugurated by Ramen Gogoi. Two retired teachers of the district, Hitesh Chandra Konwar and Swapan Kumar Dey, were felicitated in the meeting for their remarkable contributions towards the NCSC. Earlier, the coordinator of Tinsukia district NCSC, Diganta Kumar Bhajani explained the objectives of NCSC.

