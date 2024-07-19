Tinsukia Municipal Board in Crisis as 10 Members File No-Confidence Motion Against Chairman Pabitra Gogoi

TINSUKIA: The functioning of Tinsukia Municipal Board is in crisis after 10 ward members out 15 elected members submitted no confidence letter on Thursday against the incumbent of chairman Pabitra Gogoi and requested him to convene special meeting under Section 43 of Assam Municipal Act 1956.

Resentment has been brewing up against the chairman during the past few months for his improper functioning that earned ire from majority of the members. The letter stated that the ward members have lost confidence on him. According to ward members, if the chairman does not convene the meeting within a specified period as per the Act, the intervention of Tinsukia District Commissioner will be sought.

