Tinsukia: Sadiya Literature Festival celebrates art, history and cinema at Sadiya

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The daylong second Sadiya Literature Festival organized by Sadiya Eco Camp in association with 'Colours of Northeast' and Sadiya College was held at Santipur, Sadiya co-district, Tinsukia, on Sunday.

Layered panel discussions by speakers, cartoonist Nituparno Rajbongshi, entrepreneur Abhinivesh Sarma, and filmmaker Joyseng Dohutia along with a host of poets and litterateurs, indulged guests and participants in engaging conversations centred around themes on contemporary poetry, history, literature, social narratives, and arthouse Assamese cinema. The sessions were moderated by poet Bikiyan Bailung and journalist Bhibirani Borgohain. The session on modern history was inaugurated by Dr Bhupen Sutiya, Principal of Sadiya College.

The quaint surroundings of Sadiya Eco Camp, owned by Pranjal Pratim Dutta, provided an ideal atmosphere for social commentary in modern art and literature. The post-lunch reader-writer interactions were a reflection of deeper understanding in all its forms.

'Jiya Noi' - an anthology of selected verses from the festival was also released. A highlight of the event was 'Baghjan' by filmmaker Joyseng Dahotia, which was showcased in the evening while singer Kuldeep Barua concluded the festival with his soulful songs.

Along with the panel discussions and competitions among students, exhibits on nature photography and display and sale of traditional and cultural memorabilia was also organized in the festival.

