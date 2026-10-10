Tinsukia Welcomes Mahalaya as Echoes of Zubeen Garg’s 'Mayabini' Fill the Air

The early hours of Mahalaya marked a soulful beginning to Durga Puja in Tinsukia today, as communities gathered in the chilly dawn to welcome the Goddess. The town’s streets resonated with festive anticipation, heavily characterized by traditional rituals and melodic celebrations.

At the break of dawn, local residents gathered at various pandals and public squares. "Everyone sang 'Mayabini' just around the arrival of Mother Durga," remarked a local organizer, capturing the emotional essence of the morning. The singing of Zubeen Garg's timeless Assamese classic alongside the traditional Mahishasuramardini broadcast created a deeply nostalgic and vibrant atmosphere across the district.

Security has been tightened across Tinsukia to accommodate the massive influx of pandal-hoppers expected over the next few days. Meanwhile, artisans are working around the clock to give the final touches to the elaborate idols of Maa Durga.

Organizers confirmed that despite minor weather disruptions earlier this week, all major pandals are on schedule to open for public viewing by Sasthi, promising an inclusive and grand celebration this year.