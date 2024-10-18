TMC MP Sushmita Dev welcomes Supreme Court verdict

A correspondent

Silchar: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Clause VI of the Assam Accord on Thursday, the TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, the Apex Court’s ruling had thwarted the design of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his party to bypass the historic accord. Sushmita said, the Chief Minister was trying to bypass the Assam Accord by forcefully implementing the Biplab Kumar Sarma’s report on the implementation of the Clause VI which recommended 1951 as the base year for the citizenship of the people residing in Assam. “It is a historic fact that people of the then East Pakistan were compelled to enter Assam following the war in the neighbouring country which was very much a part of India before the partition. These people cannot be termed as illegal intruders and the Assam Accord had rightfully fixed 31 March, 1971 as the base year,” maintaining this Dev said the BJP in accordance with its age old divisive politics was trying to misguide the people with the baseless argument that the Assamese people, Assamese culture and language would be perished if 1951 was not made the base year. “Apex Court’s Thursday verdict will now pull down curtain on the evil design of the BJP,” Sushmita quipped. She further added, long before the partition as well as the independence, various linguistic, religious and tribal communities had been residing in Assam and they all should be treated as the original inhabitants of the state.

Also Read: Assam: Formation of Garo Development Council protested in Dudhnoi

Also Watch: