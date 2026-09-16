Top contenders from BJP, Congress, AIUDF to file papers as Nagaon LS by-poll nominations end today

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The deadline for filing nomination papers for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is September 16, with prominent candidates from the BJP, Congress and AIUDF scheduled to file their papers on the final day. The candidates are Devashish Sharma of the BJP, Siba Mani Bora of the Congress and Maulana Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF.

The BJP plans a major procession from the Dawson School playground to the District Commissioner's office, with over 50,000 supporters expected to participate. BJP state president Dilip Saikia, ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah, several MLAs and senior leaders, besides AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, are expected to attend.

Congress candidate Siba Mani Bora will proceed from the District Congress office in a procession. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury, MP Rakibul Hussain and other senior leaders are expected to join.

AIUDF candidate Maulana Badruddin Ajmal will file his nomination in the afternoon, leading a procession from the party's district office at Dhing Gate. Party general secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, MLAs and former MLAs are expected to accompany him.

Trinamool Congress candidate Abdul Salam and reportedly independent candidate Unish Tamuli are also scheduled to file nominations.

Three candidates filed their papers on Tuesday: independent Ayush Kumar Singh, Barnali Sharma of SUCI(C), and Hafiz Burhanuddin of the National Road Map Party of India. The district administration has completed arrangements for the nomination process.

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