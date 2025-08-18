Tourism boost planned for Bongaigaon; Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announces initiatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Tourism and Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Sunday announced plans to develop a tourism circuit in Bongaigaon, aiming to promote key local attractions. The proposed circuit will include Kakoijana forest, known for its golden langurs, Nakakati hill viewpoint, and Borjhora waterfalls.

Speaking to the media, Dass also revealed a proposal to shift the Assam Tourism Department office from Siliguri to Bongaigaon to strengthen tourism administration in the region.

Earlier in the day, Dass inaugurated the new gate of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council at North Salmara. He later held a review meeting with district officials and representatives of the panchayat and tourism departments to assess ongoing projects.

On the upcoming BTR elections, Dass said that the BJP had no fixed pre-poll alliance and may consider a post-election partnership. “We may ally with any party that wins the majority, whether UPPL or BPF, if approved by our central and state committees,” he added.

Also Read: Problem of D voters in Assam will be solved by SC and Centre: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Also Watch: