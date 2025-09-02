Trafficked Minor Girl Rescued in Assam-Arunachal Joint Ops After Six Years

Itanagar: A minor girl from Assam, reportedly trafficked and sold in Arunachal Pradesh around six years ago, was rescued in a joint operation conducted by the Tinsukia Police and the Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS), senior officials confirmed. The rescue follows a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Tinsukia Police Station under case number 472/24

According to Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, the operation traced the girl to the residence of a woman named Chello Aaw in Lobby, Itanagar, where she was being held

Identified in official reports as "Miss Rita" (name changed for protection), the victim was promptly transported for a medical examination, which confirmed she was in stable condition

The SP revealed that in late December 2024, the girl and her cousin, Riya, were allegedly intercepted by their aunt, Sunita Bumis, while returning from school. They were taken to Banderdewa; subsequently, while Riya was handed over to an unidentified person, Miss Rita was sold and taken to Itanagar—allegedly for ₹2 lakh—where she remained confined for approximately six years

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend all individuals involved in the trafficking network. The police have intensified the investigation to uncover the full scope of the racket

Sentinel. Authorities also issued a public warning, advising citizens to avoid employing minors as domestic help and stressing the importance of thorough police verification to prevent exploitation. This case highlights the unfortunate vulnerability of minors and the persistent threat of human trafficking in the region. It underscores the critical need for vigilant community practices—particularly around hiring minors—and robust inter-state police collaboration.