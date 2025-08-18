Tragedy at GMCH: Negligence Claims Life of Newborn, Three Others Critical

Guwahati: An unfortunate and shocking incident occurred in the maternity ward of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a bed in the Baby NICU collapsed on Monday.

According to reports, four newborn babies were placed together on the bed when it suddenly broke, causing them to fall. Tragically, one of the infants lost his life, while the other three sustained severe injuries and are currently in critical condition under medical care.

The deceased infant’s parents, residents of Noonmati, Guwahati, were devastated by the loss and accused hospital authorities of gross negligence. The grieving families also alleged that after the incident, hospital staff did not allow them to see their babies, further deepening their pain and frustration.

Eyewitnesses and attendants claimed that the collapse was a result of poor maintenance and carelessness on the part of hospital staff. The situation has triggered widespread anger, with questions being raised over the safety standards and accountability of Assam’s largest government hospital.

The incident has also brought to light the overcrowded condition of the NICU, where multiple newborns were reportedly kept together due to space constraints. Health rights activists and members of the public have called for a thorough probe into the matter, demanding strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

As of now, the condition of the three injured infants remains critical, and doctors are monitoring them closely. Authorities at GMCH have yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the incident.