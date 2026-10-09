Tragedy in Barpeta: 32 BSF Jawans Injured, Driver Killed as Election Duty Bus Slams Into Truck Near Howly

A devastating road accident on National Highway 27 near Howly has left one dead and 32 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel injured, casting a tragic shadow over the state's ongoing election process. The personnel were returning from active election duty when their transit bus rammed violently into a stationary truck.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus driver died on the spot before emergency services could arrive. Local residents and highway patrol teams rushed to the scene to pull the trapped jawans from the mangled wreckage.

According to medical authorities, 14 critically injured personnel have been rushed to the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (BMCH), where they are currently undergoing emergency treatment. The remaining 18 jawans sustained minor to moderate injuries and are being treated at local health centers.

Senior police officials and BSF commandants have reached the crash site to supervise the rescue operations and clear the highway.

A formal investigation has been launched to determine whether mechanical failure or poor visibility caused the fatal crash, as the state government promises full medical support for the wounded jawans.