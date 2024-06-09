Tragic Incidents in Boko: Gunjit Boro Electrocuted, Teenager Abhijit Boro Drowns

Boko: Gunjit Boro, 33, was electrocuted while trying to repair an electrical fault in a fan. The victim was rushed to Boko Primary Health Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another incident took place at Tinigharia village in Boko while some youth went to take bath in Soneswari River. While they were taking a bath in the river, one of their friends, Abhijit Boro, 16, suddenly drowned. After the incident, villagers contacted the SDRF and the SDRF forces rushed to the scene and recovered the body of the teenager after a long search. Abhijit Boro from Mugakhol village, a teenager, passed his high school examination a few months ago. The incident has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

