Training on prevention and control of poultry diseases held at Janakpur of Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A successful training programme on the “Prevention, Control, and Treatment of Poultry Diseases” was held at Janakpur of Lakhimpur district on Friday. The training programme was organized by Nawa Bihan Samaj (NBS) in collaboration with the District Agriculture Office, Lakhimpur.

The event brought together 31 enthusiastic participants keen on enhancing their poultry farming skills.

The program featured Dr Jumi Gogoi, Assistant Technical Officer from Boginadi, as the main resource person. Dr Gogoi shared vital information on proper poultry-rearing techniques, focusing on the care of chicks from the start. She emphasized the importance of timely vaccinations and medicines to ensure healthy growth and reduce the mortality rate among fowls. Dr Sailen Bora, Assistant Technology Manager, spoke about duck rearing by interacting cordially with the participants to understand the common diseases affecting poultry in the region. Dr Bora highlighted the need for regular calcium and Vitamin B complex supplements to prevent high mortality rates due to deficiency. He also answered queries about pig diseases, providing comprehensive guidance to the attendees.

Dipjyoti Chutia, Agriculture Development Officer, spoke on the benefits of double cropping and encouraged the community to take the initiative in improving agricultural practices. He expressed his willingness to support farmers by providing seeds and technical assistance for better crop yields, provided they come forward with available land. Chutia also urged participants to apply for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and other benefits offered by the department to boost family incomes. The training was also attended by Osman Hazarika, Block Technology Manager, who provided additional support and insights. The program concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing their gratitude for the valuable knowledge gained and showing interest in implementing the learnings to improve their farming practices.

