Training programme for health professionals organized by ASACS

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: A one-day orientation-cum-refresher training with medical officers, counselling personnel and laboratory technicians of private hospitals was organized by Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) at Assam Administrative Staff College on Wednesday. Medical officers comprising pathologists, microbiologists and gynaecologists and other technical officials from 22 private hospitals of Kamrup (M), Kamrup and Nalbari districts participated in the workshop. These private hospitals are working in the field of HIV with ASACS under Public Private Partnership (PPP). During the workshop, the participants were enlightened on HIV and Syphilis screening, referral and coverage, care, support and treatment, HIV (Prevention & Control) Act 2017 and other aspects related to HIV. The participants actively participated in the training in each session as per the agenda and were awarded with certificates.

