Training programme held on empowerment of adolescents in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: A two-day long district level training programme on 'Folklore for Adolescent Empowerment and Social Change' for nodal teachers concluded successfully recently at Bapuji High School, Balipukhuri in Biswanath district under the aegis of Samagra Siksha, Biswanath.

A good number of assistant teachers from different high schools of Biswanath district were imparted training in the programme. Taking part as the chief guest in the valedictory function, Dr Surya Kamal Borah, Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Mission Coordinator, SSA, Biswanath opined that the students could learn more through folklore and it could help to bring social changes. The adolescent period is very crucial for the students and the teachers have great responsibility in this respect, he added.

District Programme Officer Bedabrat Borah conducted the proceedings of the entire training while Shimanta Saikia, Nabajit Neog, Bibhamani Das, among others, were present as resource persons.

