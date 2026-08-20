Transgender woman found murdered in Rangia, live-in partner surrenders to police

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: One Sona Babu Ali (28 years), a youth from Goalpara, allegedly killed a transgender woman with a sharp weapon in Gurkuchi village near Rangia railway station on Wednesday. According to the locals, the victim, Zahidul Islam alias Asma Begum, was living at a rented place in the village for the past five years with Sona Babu Ali. The victim's body was found inside the rented house with her throat cut. Meanwhile, Ali surrendered to the Lakhipur police station of Goalpara district.

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