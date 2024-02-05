Triennial conference of Assam Gorkha Sammelan held at Udalguri

Our Correspondent

UDALGURI: The 6th triennial conference of the BTR committee of Assam Gorkha Sammelan was held at Gorkha Bhavan, Udalguri, with a daylong programme. The programme kicked off with a cleanliness drive on Gorkha Bhavan premises, which was inaugurated by Kalicharan Adhikari, the president of the Vishwashanti Nepali Mandir Managing Committee.

The main entrance of the conference hall was opened by Bidyapati Dahal, the renowned Sanskrit scholar, followed by the hoisting of the flag by Dilu Sarma, the president of the AGS BTR committee. A floral tribute was paid to the martyrs by Pitambar Pathak, the secretary of BTR AGS, and the district secretaries of Udalguri, Baksa, Tamulpur, Chirang, and Kokrajhar. The delegates’ hall was inaugurated by Tarapati Upadhyaya, a senior litterateur and social worker.

A team of singers has prepared Sammelan Geet for that session. Krishna Bhujel, the president of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, has inaugurated the delegate session, reiterating the need to safeguard the rights and interests of Nepali-speaking Gorkhas in the region. Dilliram Sarma has delivered his welcome speech. Pitambar Pathak, the secretary of BTR committee AGS, has read out his report on the activities of the organization. Dilu Sarma presided over the meeting. Madhav Chetry, the MCLA of BTR, has assured the people that the BTR government is very sincere about the problems the community is facing in the region.

The Nepali departments at Dimakuchi College and Tamulpur College are finalised to open after a discussion held with the BTR government. Laxmi Sendai, the general secretary of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, has also delivered his speech outlining the strategies of the organisation to resolve their issues.

