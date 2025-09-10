Tripti Borah’s social novel ‘Dwiteeyar Jon’ released at Dikhowmukh

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dwiteeyar Jon, a social novel written by Tripti Borah, an Assistant Teacher of Khanakhokora HS school was released at a function on Sunday at Dikhowmukh Bishnu Jyoti Sangha Premises under the aegis of Dikhowmukh Satadal Xakha Xahitya Xabha. In this connection a meeting was held, presided over by Mira Baruah, President, Dikhowmukh Satadal Xakha Xahitya Xabha, while Secretary Bidyut Bikash Baruah anchored it. The meeting was inaugurated by Suprakash Bhuyan, recipient of the 2024-25 Sahitya Academy Youth Award winner.

In his speech, Bhuyan said that the novel was the most popular category of world literature nowadays. He also said that the novelists entered the depths of society and portrayed some of the supreme truths of life and the world in artistic form.

The novel was unveiled by Simanta Dutta, Assistant Teacher of Hafaluting High School and Chief Administrator of popular Facebook page ‘Anushilan.’

Also Read: Dr Haricharan Das’ novel ‘Orangor Ring’ (second volume) unveiled in Guwahati

Also Watch: