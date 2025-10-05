TRPA hails Hagrama Mohilary’s return to protect Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Sixth Schedule

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA) on Saturday asserted that the return of Hagrama Mohilary to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will ensure the protection of BTC’s Sixth Schedule status, which, according to the TRPA, was being undermined under the anti-tribal policies of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement, TRPA president Janaklal Basumatary said Mohilary’s return will safeguard the constitutionally mandated BTC Sixth Schedule autonomous council administration. He expressed his gratitude to Mohilary for securing a thumping majority of 28 out of 40 elected council seats, ensuring the reinstatement of the constitutionally mandated Bodoland Territorial Council government.

Basumatary said the victory of the BPF represents the victory of the BTC Sixth Schedule administration, created under the BTC Sixth Schedule (Amendment) Act, 2003, under Article 244(2) of the Constitution of India. He added that Mohilary, being a protector and promoter of the BTC Sixth Schedule administration, has ensured that this victory is for the council, not for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, contrary to claims made by the BJP Chief Minister of Assam.

He further stated, “BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary will form the BTC Sixth Schedule council government independently, without partnering with any other party, as the BPF secured an absolute majority. There will be no coalition with BJP or UPPL since there is no hung assembly.” Basumatary criticized previous attempts by BJP and UPPL to join the BTC council government, calling them unconstitutional and in violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

He recalled that in the 2020 BTC elections, despite winning a plurality, Mohilary’s BPF was prevented from forming the government due to a hung assembly. He accused the BJP-UPPL alliance of orchestrating a minority coup through unethical horse-trading of elected MLAs, aiming to undermine the BTC Sixth Schedule administration and convert it into a general council under direct state control without constitutional mandate.

Basumatary added that under the new council government led by Mohilary, with a massive public mandate, the people of Bodoland—regardless of caste, creed, language, or religion—can expect that the constitutionally mandated rule of law will prevail. He emphasized that all legislative, executive, and administrative powers lost during the previous five-year BTR rule will be restored to the BTC Sixth Schedule tribal area administration.

