Truck driver killed in road mishap near Demow at NH-37 Road

A road accident took place in Desang Rajabari near Demow at NH-37 Road on Tuesday night in which a truck driver died.

  |  4 Feb 2021 5:54 AM GMT

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A road accident took place in Desang Rajabari near Demow at NH-37 Road on Tuesday night in which a truck driver died.

According to sources, two trucks (AS 01 AC 1606 and AS 01 S 9984) were heading towards Sivasagar. One of the trucks (AS 01 S 9984) hit the other (AS 01 AC 1606) from behind due to which the truck driver was injured. The injured truck driver was admitted to Joysagar Civil Hospital on Tuesday night. He died in the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Emamul Hussain, an inhabitant of Konwerpur Baliaghat. The other truck driver fled from the spot.

