Two colleges in Nagaon celebrate Bodofa UN Brahma's birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nowgong College (Autonomous) and Nowgong Girls' College observed the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma as students' day at its respective college premises on Sunday.

NSS unit in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the historic Nowgong College (Autonomous) organized the event with day-long programmes. The event was initiated with garlanding the portrait of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and also paid floral tributes to the former students' leader. Ranjit Kumar Mazinder, incharge principal of the college spoke on importance of celebrating birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and also highlighted his contributions. Dr. Nilutpal Kumar Brahma, HoD, Department of Chemistry, elaborated Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's philosophy of life, while Dr. Bhuban Chandra Chutiya initiated the entire programme.

As part of the celebrations, an essay writing competition was conducted during the day, in a press note.

In the meantime, Nowgong Girls'College also observed the day with great enthusiasm. The programme was initiated by lighting the earthen lamps at the portrait of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at 'Chinta Jurani Kaksha' of Nowgong Girls'College by Dr. Kulen Chandra Das, principal of the college. The programme was mentored by Professor Dr. Amia Pator and also spoke on the occasion. A lecture competition on the life and contributions of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was also organized where a sizable number of students from the college participated.

