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Two-Day Integrated Farming Training for Tribal Farmers Concludes in Haflong

A two-day training programme on Integrated Farming System (IFS) for the sustainable livelihood of tribal farmers concluded on Wednesday at the Skill Development Centre, Haflong.
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A two-day training programme on Integrated Farming System (IFS) for the sustainable livelihood of tribal farmers concluded on Wednesday at the Skill Development Centre, Haflong. The programme was jointly organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dima Hasao, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Research Complex for North Eastern, Patna. 50 farmers from across Dima Hasao district took part in the pro-gramme.

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