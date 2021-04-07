Two fresh COVID cases detected in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Two more COVID-19 patients were detected in Lakhimpur district during the last 24 hours.

One of them has been identified as Kalim Hyder, who came to Lakhimpur from New Delhi. Arriving in Lakhimpur, the person was staying in Maple Leaf hotel of North Lakhimpur town. Due to fever, the person underwent Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Monday night, result of which appeared to be positive for coronavirus infection. The other patient has been identified as Rakesh Agarwal. He came to Lakhimpur from Kolkata and he was also staying in the same hotel. He was detected to be positive through RAT on Tuesday. At present, both patients have been put to quarantine in the Maple Leaf hotel which has been already sealed by the Lakhimpur district administration.

With these two newly-detected patients, there are four active COVID-19 patients in Lakhimpur district at present. Other two patients were detected to be positive on April 3. One of them is an inhabitant of New Delhi, who is an engineer by profession, while the other is a pregnant woman under Boginadi Block Primary Health Centre area. This woman was detected positive for the coronavirus infection for the second time when she was admitted to hospital due to labour issue.

With the two newly-detected patients, Lakhimpur district has registered a total of 8057 COVID-19 cases since April 4 of last year till day. Out of them, 7,994 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and home quarantine while 59 people died due to coronavirus infection.

On the other hand, Lakhimpur district administration has initiated pre-cautionary measures to check the contagion of the pandemic further in the district following the detection of the two fresh patients. As a part of such initiatives, the District COVID-19 Monitoring Cell has been constituted with ADC (Health) Geetalee Duwarah as in-charge Officer, comprising a total of 24 members. Moreover, the district administration has made conduction of RAT mandatory for the people who come to Lakhimpur from other States by flight and by train. In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Jituraj Gogoi, along with two laboratory technicians, has been entrusted for screening and conduction of RAT to the flight passengers at Lilabari Airport of the district in pursuance of the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State. On the other hand, two teams, with Assistant Commissioner Jintu Sarmah as overall in-charge, have been constituted to screen and conduct RAT at Lakhimpur Railway Station at Nakari.

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania Casts Vote

Also Read: Vaccination can't be opened for all at present: Health Ministry