Two more COVID-19 fatalities, 112 fresh cases in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the Lakhimpur district on Monday. They breathed their last in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. Detailed reports are awaited.

On the other hand, a total of 112 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in the district on Monday. Out of them, 106 cases were found to be positive for COVID-19 as per Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) while the rest 6 cases were detected as per the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) Test. The RAT cases were reported from North Lakhimpur Urban Hospital (4), Dhalpur BPHC (9), Bihpuriya BPHC (16), Naoboicha BPHC (29), Boginadi BPHC (9), Ghilamora BPHC (3) Dhakuakhana BPHC (10) and Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital Respiratory Clinic (19). On this day, the District Health Department conducted 8,592 RATs in the nine COVID-19 test centres of the district, including the Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) and private nursing homes and registered 125.25 per cent achievement in conducting the RAT to detect COVID-19 patients out of the targeted figure 6860.

With these fresh patients, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases of the district during the second wave of the pandemic has hiked to 9,283 since April 1 of this year. Out of them, 8,360 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and home quarantine while 829 have been active cases at present. On Monday, 110 recovered patients were discharged from institutional isolation while 29 recovered patients were discharged from home isolation. During the second wave, 94 people succumbed to the COVID-19 in the district raising the overall tally of the pandemic fatalities up to 153, including the last year's fatalities.

