Tyagbir Hem Baruah College organizes workshop on Northeast Literature 

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A one-day workshop on ‘The Historical Background of Northeast Literature: An Overview’ was organized by the Department of English of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College on Friday. The programme aimed to introduce students to the rich literary heritage of the northeastern region and to create awareness about its unique literary traditions.

Dr Sarita Sharma, a renowned author and translator, attended the workshop as the resource person. In her deliberation, she spoke extensively on the historical background and development of Northeast literature. She highlighted that the literature of the region possessed its own essence and distinctive dimensions, rooted deeply in nature, culture, and the region’s rich and age-old oral traditions. Dr Sharma emphasized that the voices and experiences of the people of the Northeast deserved wider recognition and urged scholars and students to contribute towards popularizing Northeast literature at the international level. She further remarked that such efforts would help the world understand that the Northeast had a powerful and unique literary voice of its own.

Following her lecture, Dr Sharma interacted with the participating students and answered several questions related to Northeast literature and the works of various writers from across the northeastern states.

