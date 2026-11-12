UBPO conference pandal post laid in Bongaigaon district of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: MLA of Abhayapuri and the President of the Reception Committee of the 13th annual conference of the United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) to be held at Mainao Fwthar, Dhulaura in Bongaigaon district, laid the main post of the pandal on Wednesday in the presence of CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary and the President of the UBPO, Manuranjan Basumatary.

MLA Ray said that the conference will be a conglomeration of different ethnic communities of the locality to uphold peace, harmony, and brotherhood. He also said that the historic conference will focus on the issues of the Bodos, besides bringing local communities together to show their ethnic identity through culture.

The 13th annual conference will be held on January 8, 9 and 10, 2027, and at least 5,000 delegates from 22 districts of the state will take part, along with guests from Nepal and Bangladesh, and representatives from West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal, and other places.