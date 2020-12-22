UBPO holds meeting on development of the formation of BKWAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: A public meeting of the United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) was held at Amjonga in Goalpara district on Sunday where the organization briefed regarding the latest development of formation of BoroKachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) to be created outside BTC with over 10 lakh BoroKachari people.

The meeting, which was chaired by the president of Goalpara district UBPO, Jogeswar Basumatary, was inaugurated by general secretary of the organization, Anil Basumatary. In his speech, he said there had been meetings with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the bill for BKWAC twice recently. He hoped that the political hopes and aspirations of BoroKachari people living outside BTC would be fulfilled soon after passing the requisite bill for the new council.

The president of the UBPO, Mihiniswar Basumatary said they had full confidence and hope that the bill for BKWAC would be passed in the ensuing State assembly session to be held from December 28 to December 30. He narrated about the Bodoland movement for separate state, the sacrifices made by the Bodos and Bodo accords with the Centre. He also dwelt at length regarding the demands of struggling groups like ABSU, NDFB and BLT as well as the history of the Bodoland movement. He hoped that the Sonowal-led BJP government would not play more games with the new council. The meeting was also addressed by advisor of the UBPO, BipinGoyary, and other leaders.

