UBPO Slams Non-Implementation of BTR Accord Clause 6.1, Seeks ST(H) Status for Bodos in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) on Wednesday expressed anguish over the non-implementation of Clause 6.1 of the BTR Accord signed in 2020 that assured the inclusion of the Bodos of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the ST(H) list. The UBPO drew the attention of the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to the issue and urged him to take prompt action to implement the clause as soon as possible.

In a statement, the President of the UBPO, Manuranjan Basumatary, said that the Bodo-Kachari people living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts have been forced to initiate a historic self-defence movement to protect their national identity, language, and educational rights. He said that in both historic accords- the BTC Accord, 2003, and the BTR Accord, 2020- a clear commitment was made to grant Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to the Bodos living in these two hill districts, which remains unfulfilled to date.

The apathy shown by the government in implementing the clause has sparked intense anger among the Bodos of the region, he said.

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