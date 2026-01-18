UCO Bank’s net profit for December 2025 quarter stands at Rs 739 crore

GUWAHATI: UCO Bank has declared financial results for the third quarter (October-December 2025) of the current financial year. UCO Bank’s performance in the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 has been magnificent. Giving this information, the Managing Director of the Bank, Ashwani Kumar, said that UCO Bank has earned a net profit of Rs. 739 crore in the current quarter as compared to Rs. 639 crore in the same period of last financial year.

The bank’s business increased by 13.25% year-on-year to Rs 5,53,680 crore, in which gross advances increased by 16.74% year-on-year to Rs 2,43,594 crore and gross deposits increased by 10.64% year-on-year to Rs 3,10,086 crore. Highlighting retail, MSME, and agricultural credit, he said that the bank’s RAM has increased by 25.86% year-on-year to Rs 1,43,919 crore. The Bank has recorded a growth of 28.18% in retail credit, 24.69% in agriculture credit, and 23.56% in MSME credit. Magnificent growth has been seen in the home loan and vehicle loan categories, which grew by 18.79% and 73.52%, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.43%. The bank’s business per employee rose to Rs26.13 crore in the quarter.

The Managing Director also discussed the reduction in NPAs and said that in the December 2025 quarter, the gross NPA has decreased by 15 bps to 2.41%, and the net NPA has decreased by 7 bps to 0.36%. The rating of Bank’s Mobile Banking Application is 4.8. Till now the bank has implemented 30 digital journeys, and 10 will be implemented very soon. UCO Bank is committed to providing 100% digital services to its customers. Presently, the bank has 3327 domestic branches, two overseas branches (one in Hong Kong and one in Singapore), and a representative office in Iran. Out of the total branches of the bank, 2038 (61%) branches are located in rural and semi-urban areas. As of 31.12.2025, the bank has 2613 ATMs and 11128 BC points, a press release said.

Also Read: UCO Bank celebrates its 84th foundation day