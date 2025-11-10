Udalguri launches subsidized ration scheme for NFSA beneficiaries today

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Bringing much-needed relief to the economically weaker sections, the Udalguri district administration has announced the launch of a special subsidized food distribution programme under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), enabling ration card holders to purchase essential commodities at highly affordable prices from Monday.

Addressing a press meet at 1 pm on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri informed that every beneficiary household possessing a valid ration card would now be able to avail masoor dal at Rs 69 per kg, sugar at Rs 38 per kg, and salt at Rs 10 per kg.

“The initiative is being implemented as per the directives of the Government of Assam to ensure that all eligible families have access to basic food items at reasonable rates,” DC Patgiri stated. He added that the distribution would begin simultaneously across all fair price shops in the district from Monday.

