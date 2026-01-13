Udalguri: Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated at Dimakuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at Dimakuchi Shankardeva Shishu Niketan in Udalguri district on Monday.

As part of the celebration, a special programme was organized to mark National Youth Day. The event began early in the morning with a marathon run under the ‘Swadeshi Sankalp’ initiative, encouraging self-reliance and national pride among students.

After the marathon, teachers and students offered floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda and observed a prayer session. Following this, a vibrant procession was taken out from the school campus through the main roads of Dimakuchi, covering a distance of nearly two kilometres.

Students carried placards and raised slogans such as ‘Use Swadeshi Products,’ ‘Boycott Foreign Goods,’ ‘Jai Swadeshi’ and ‘Jai Bharat,’ spreading the message of patriotism and self-sufficiency.

Several competitions and activities were organized for students, including physical fitness exercises, extempore speech based on Swami Vivekananda’s life and ideals, quiz contests, and cultural performances.

Speaking on the occasion, Headmaster Anath Kirtaniya said that the programme aimed to inspire students with the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and motivate them to become responsible and self-confident citizens of the nation.

The celebration concluded with a pledge to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in daily life and work towards building a strong and self-reliant India.

