Udalguri: Two sisters from Rowta break barriers, join Border Security Force (BSF)

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a heart-warming story of determination and grit, two sisters from an impoverished family in Rowta under Udalguri district have secured appointments in the Border Security Force (BSF) after successfully clearing the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

Karishma Chauhan and her younger sister Puja Chauhan, residents of 6 No. Dhanshree village, have scripted a remarkable success story that has inspired their entire community. Hailing from a financially struggling household, their achievement stands as a powerful example of how perseverance and hard work can overcome adversity.

Their father runs a modest grocery shop, while their mother earns by doing small household jobs in the locality. The family often found it difficult to manage daily expenses and struggled even to arrange two meals a day. Despite these challenges, the sisters never gave up on their dreams.

Elder sister Karishma, who earlier worked as a private school teacher, spent the past year giving tuition to local students to support the family and fund their exam preparations. The money she earned went towards buying books and study materials, which she shared with her sister Puja. Together, they studied relentlessly, determined to secure a better future.

Their hard work paid off when the SSC results were announced. Karishma scored an impressive 83 marks, while Puja secured 78 marks, paving the way for their selection into the prestigious BSF.

The news has brought waves of happiness to their family. Their parents were seen shedding tears of joy, overwhelmed by their daughters’ success. Villagers have been pouring in to congratulate the sisters, celebrating their achievement as a matter of pride for the entire area.

After receiving their appointment letters, both sisters expressed gratitude to the Central Government and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. They acknowledged the transparent and corruption free recruitment process, stating that fair examinations have restored faith among youths from poor backgrounds.

