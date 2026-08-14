Ukiam Residents Intensify Protests, Demand CM’s Written Assurance to Scrap Kulsi Hydropower Project

Opposition to the 55-MW Kulsi Hydropower Project continues, with Ukiam locals demanding a written assurance from the CM that the project will not be implemented.

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Public opposition to the proposed Kulsi Hydropower Project at Ukiam in Kamrup district continued on Wednesday, with locals and various organisations reiterating that protests would continue until Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma gives a written assurance that the project will not be implemented.

A protest meeting was organised by the Ukiam Raij Goyorh under the presidentship of Village Headman Making Changma at the Ukiam tourist spot along the Kulshi river. The meeting was conducted by Sengjan Marak, General Secretary of the Kulshi Dam Resistance Forum. Residents of Ukiam and neighbouring villages, along with representatives of several organisations from South Kamrup, participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held a day after Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh visited Ukiam and sought to assure residents about the proposed 55-MW Kulshi Multipurpose Hydropower Project. The Brahmaputra Board had handed over the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed project to the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) on July 30.

The MLA reportedly told the gathering that there had been no change in the chief minister's earlier position on the project. However, several speakers at Tuesday's meeting said that the assurance had failed to fully convince the people.

Also Read: ‘Ready to give blood, but won’t allow dam’: Fury over Kulsi hydropower project