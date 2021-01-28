ULFA-I sets deadline for release of kidnapped employees

Staff Correspondent



Dibrugarh: United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) has set deadline for the release of Ram Kumar , an employee of Quip Oil Infrastructure Limited who was kidnapped by ULFA –(I) and NSCN (I) along with another employee, Pranab Kumar Gogoi of Sibsagar, from Dayun Khumsai in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 23, 2020.

Ram Kumar, a resident of Khagori district, PS Bahadur, Bihar, and Pranab Kumar Nath of Sibsagar in Assam have been in captivity of the outfits since the last one month and had appealed to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Bihar through a video message seeking their intervention with the Quip Oil Company with respect to their release.

The kidnappers of both Ram Kumar and Nath, finding no response from the Chief Minister of any of the States until January 27, have set February 16 as the deadline for their release.

In a statement issued to the press, the organizations stated that the set deadline would not be skipped in any circumstances and appropriate steps would be taken against both employees if the company failed to take any positive steps towards release of their employees. Moreover, the statement further revealed that the Quip Oil Infrastructure Limited Company would be banned not only in the Northeast but also in entire South East Asia. "The steps will be imposed on the company due to their arrogant nature," the statement added.

The statement of the proscribed organizations cautioned the government not to engage or allot Oil India Limited's oil wells to any private company or any other companies for oil exploration in future.