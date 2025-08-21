ULFA Leaders Among 38 Acquitted in 35-Year-Old TADA Case

Guwahati: A special TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act) court in Guwahati on Wednesday acquitted 38 accused in a case dating back to 1991, bringing closure to one of Assam’s longest-running terror-related trials.

The case, originally filed suo moto by Dispur Police Station as Case No. 1/1991, accused ULFA members and their associates of creating terror, carrying out extortion, and engaging in other unlawful activities. In 2001, the case was transferred to the TADA court, where it lingered for almost 25 years.

Out of 45 persons charged, three remain absconding including ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Barua while four others died during the long course of the trial.

Among those acquitted today were several prominent pro-talk ULFA leaders such as Anup Chetia, Pradip Gogoi, Arabinda Rajkhowa, Raju Baruah, Sashadhar Choudhury, Munin Nobis, Sunil Nath, Kalpajyoti Neog, and Anadar Thakuria.

The accused had been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and TADA provisions.

The verdict marks the end of a 35-year-old case that had become symbolic of Assam’s turbulent years of militancy and the slow pace of justice in terrorism-related cases.