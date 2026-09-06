UN Declares International Day to End Child Marriage, Marking Global Recognition of India-Led Campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The United Nations has designated November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child Marriage, Early and Forced Marriage, a move welcomed by the Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD), which has been working against child marriage in Kamrup district.

The ACRD, a partner of Just Rights for Children (JRC), said that the UN declaration marks global recognition of efforts to build a movement against child marriage.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of Teachers' Day, ACRD Director Prerna Changkakati said that the declaration was a matter of pride for India and a significant step towards strengthening the global fight against child marriage.

The international initiative was spearheaded by Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of JRC, who had called for a dedicated global day to end child marriage.

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