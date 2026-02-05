Union Budget Strengthens Peace, Development in Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Wednesday addressed a press meet at the Bajali BJP office in Pathsala, highlighting key provisions of the Union Budget and its impact on Assam and the Northeast.

Addressing the media, Dass said that the Union Budget, presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had allocated Rs 500 crore for the rehabilitation and re-establishment of the pro-talks faction of ULFA. He stated that the move reflected the Central government's commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability in Assam.

The minister noted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the law and order situation in the state had improved significantly, leading to a sharp decline in insurgency-related activities. As a result, Assam has witnessed remarkable growth in tourism, he said.

According to Dass, more than 76 lakh domestic tourists have visited Assam, while the number of foreign tourists has crossed 30,000, indicating increased confidence among visitors due to the improved security environment.

The press meet was organized as part of a statewide programme initiated on the directive of the BJP state president to familiarize the public with the highlights of the Union Budget. Commenting on the budget, the minister said that unlike previous governments, which had neglected the Northeast, the present BJP-led government had adopted a development-centric approach for the region.

Dass further pointed out that the budget had provided major relief to grade III and grade IV employees, stating that they would no longer be required to pay income tax under the revised provisions announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

