Union Jal Shakti Ministry Team Visits Dhubri to Assess 'Catch the Rain 2024' Initiative Progress

DHUBRI: A two-member team from Union Ministry of Jal Shakti visited Dhubri District to take stock of “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the rain 2024” initiative in the district.

The team comprised of Director, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, and Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Mukesh Bahadur Singh, and, Scientist ‘D’, CGWB & Technical Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, Dr. K. Radhapyari.

They addressed all the officials present in the meeting in DC conference hall and stressed upon the importance of water conservation and urged the departments to work innovatively towards fulfilling the objectives of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

They went on field visits under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and following sites and works were visited by the team - Amrit Sarovar and Plantation under MGNREGA at Jagannath Meen Mahal at Bahalpur under Bahalpur GP, Plantation works done under MGNREGA in Chapar TE at Vill.- Barunitara Pt-III under Chapar Salkocha Block, Piped Water Supply Scheme at Chapar Tea Estate and at Chandardinga hills, Gully Control Structure cum Check dam under Soil Conservation Department in Netropam, Community Soak pit at Maspara GP, Amrit Sarovar at 20th APBN Campus, Phulkumari Chapgarh Lift Irrigation Scheme and Flood Bank Protection work at Binnachara.

During field visit Women Field Test Kit demonstration to check water quality was presented to the central team. They also visited few households to check whether the tap connections were functional or not. They also interacted with the households particularly women to ascertain about quality and regularity of water supply by the department. Also the Central team interacted with Water User Committees and people of nearby areas.

Finally the central team concluded their visit by visiting the Jal Shakti Kendra and taking stock of its functioning on Monday.

Also Read: Unity chorus for regional political parties in BTC gets louder at grassroots level as BJP plans solo bid for 2025 BTC election

Also watch: