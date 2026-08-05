Union Minister JP Nadda Begins 3-Day Tour of Flood-Hit Northeast States

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, arrived at Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh at around 4 pm on Tuesday, marking the beginning of his three-day visit to Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking briefly to the media at the airport, Nadda said that he would comment on the flood situation only after visiting the flood-affected areas of Sivasagar and Charaideo on Wednesday. From the airport, the Union Minister left for Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh, where he will stay overnight. On Wednesday, Nadda will visit flood-affected areas in Sivasagar before proceeding to Nagaland to review relief operations. On August 6, he will visit the flash flood areas in Arunachal Pradesh before returning to New Delhi.

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