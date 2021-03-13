Union Minister Smriti Irani to kick start poll campaign in Assam

GUWAHATI: In a bid to boost the saffron party's election campaign in Assam, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will campaign in poll bound Assam today.

Irani will address three massive rallies in the state where she will be campaigning for Ramani Tanti in Mariani, Suravi Rajkonwar in Sivasagar and Anil Saikia in Samuguri.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in the state on March 14, and will address three election rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon.

This will be followed by the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah address public rallies in Margherita & Nazira in Assam on Mar 14 and also attend a townhall event at Guwahati on 15th March.

The BJP has lined up a long list of star campaigners in the state to woo voters. Following the announcement of the Star Campaigners by the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP, top-notch politicians from the saffron party will be campaigning in Assam.

Recently, the BJP has announced the first list of 20 star campiagners for the party and its alliance partners during the three phase election to Assam Assembly slated on march 27, April 1 and April 6. As per protocols set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) a national-level political party can have the maximum number of 40 star campaigners. The party sources further informed that another list of star campaigner will shortly be announced.

The first list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides a host of Union Ministers and also national-level leaders of the saffron party.

According to party sources, PM Modi will visit the State on March 18 and 20 to campaign for the first-phase polls. The list also includes Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Sing Tomar, Arjun Munda, Dr Jitendra Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Anurag Singh Thakur.

Moreover, BJP's national president J.P Nadda, national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda; and general secretaries B.L. Santosh and Dilip Saikia are also slated to canvass for the party and its alliance partners during the three-phase elections for Assam Assembly. Among the other star campaigners of BJP are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Bihar Cabinet Minister Shah Nawaj Hussain besides Members of Parliament (MPs) Poonam Mahajan, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Locket Chattarji.

