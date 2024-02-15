Vehicle owners face inconvenience as Pollution Testing Centre remains closed in Haflong

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Vehicles owners of Dima Hasao have been facing utter inconveniences as the Pollution Testing Centre remained closed due to long absence of District Transport Officer at Haflong. Animesh Das, has been posted as DTO, Dima Hasao, long back but till date the officer has not joined resulting in utter inconvenience of vehicle owners. The pollution control office is also closed as the designated DTO is absent for long. Owners of the vehicles are required to pay fine due to official deficiency rather than their own fault.

The renewal and updating of vehicle documents are done online through app but due to absence of DTO, the people are not being able to renew or update the documents thereby they are being liable for fine.

Meanwhile, conscious citizens of Haflong expressing serious concern over the negligence of transport department opined that the vehicle owners of Dima Hasao in particular should not suffer due to the department’s negligence.

Also Read: Assam: 31st state-level children’s science congress inaugurated at Haflong