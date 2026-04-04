Verdict of Assam polls will decide future of Assamese people: Sarbananda Sonowal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal intensified the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in Upper Assam, addressing a series of public rallies and meetings in Margherita, Majuli, and Khowang in support of party candidates Bhaskar Sharma, Bhuban Gam, and Chakradhar Gogoi, respectively.

Addressing a large gathering at Inthem Naga Pathar in Margherita, Sonowal urged people to vote for development, peace, and prosperity in the upcoming polls on April 9, emphasizing the BJP-led NDA’s vision of building a strong, self-reliant Assam as part of a developed India.

Speaking at the rallies, Sonowal said the election was not merely a political contest but a defining moment for the Assamese people. “This is not just an election rally — it is a platform of resolve to safeguard the self-respect, identity, and rights of the Assamese people. Assam is the land shaped by the great legacy of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. Our identity, culture, language, and future are deeply rooted in this soil,” Sonowal said.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led alliance government, Sonowal said several historic steps have been taken to protect the rights of indigenous people.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Sonowal alleged that the party had historically compromised the interests of Assam. He further accused the Congress of continuing divisive politics.

In Majuli, Sonowal extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the upcoming Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year, urging voters to elect a representative who would serve all sections of society with dedication over the next five years.

Recalling his political journey, Sonowal said, “When I came to Majuli in 2016 as a chief ministerial candidate, the people blessed me with immense love and support. They accepted me as their own and gave me the opportunity to serve Assam for five years. I remain forever grateful. I consider Majuli as my mother, which has nurtured and shaped my political life.”

Appealing for support for BJP candidate Bhuban Gam, Sonowal described him as a simple, sincere, and approachable leader.

Highlighting development initiatives, Sonowal noted that Majuli’s elevation to a district has significantly improved administrative accessibility, reducing the need for residents to travel to Jorhat or Dispur.

Also Read: Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal says public support for NDA reflects rejection of ‘failed politics’