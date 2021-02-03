Veteran leader Sujit Sarkar seeks BJP ticket to contest in Assam Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: All political parties have geared up political campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Assam. Though the Election Commission of India has not declared the date of the election, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP ) and independent candidates have started their election campaign.

All the parties are trying their best to woo the voters of Udalguri district. Even veteran Bengali leader Sujit Sarkar is positioning himself for an active role in Assam politics, starting with the assembly polls likely to be held in April. His aim is to 'free' the Bengali community people living in the area from 'socio-political and economic exploitation'. Sarkar is trying to contest from Paneri LAC with BJP ticket. Sujit Sarkar was the vice-president of All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation (AABYSF) before joined the BJP. Sarkar was also elected as general secretary of Tangla College students' body when he was a student. Now he is working for the BJP as State executive member.