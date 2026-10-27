Veterinary Department faces infrastructure, resource shortages in Nalbari district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department is facing several infrastructure and resource-related challenges that require urgent attention from the Assam Government and higher departmental authorities. Shortages of transport facilities, inadequate medicine supplies, a non-functional disease diagnostic laboratory, insufficient manpower and the poor condition of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries have emerged as major concerns affecting the delivery of veterinary services across the district.

One of the major problems is the absence of adequate vehicles for supervising and monitoring field activities. Without dedicated transport facilities, officials may face difficulties in conducting regular inspections, monitoring departmental schemes, and assessing veterinary services in rural areas. The provision of suitable vehicles is therefore essential to strengthen field-level supervision and ensure effective implementation of government programmes. The non-functional District Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and inadequate medicine supplies are other matters of serious concern. The repair and renovation of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries also require priority attention. Several facilities need appropriate infrastructure and basic amenities to provide better services to livestock owners.