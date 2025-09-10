Vice Principal of North Guwahati’s Sankardev Sishu Niketan Accused of Assaulting Student

North Guwahati: A student of Sankardev Sishu Niketan alleged that vice principal Akshay Kalita slapped him and pushed him against a wall on his way to the washroom, leaving him injured. Despite all teachers being aware of the incident, no immediate help was provided.

When confronted by parents, Kalita reportedly stayed silent and avoided answering. Parents also cited earlier allegations of him filming female students in the washroom.

Guardians are now demanding strict action and removal of Kalita, saying the school must be held accountable for failing to act.