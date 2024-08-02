Vidyarupa Discovery Kids Pre School in Morigaon Concludes Week-Long Summer Workshop

MORIGAON: A week-long summer workshop was organized by the Vidyarupa Discovery Kids Pre School, Morigaon centre, at its school premises in Sankardev Nagar, which commenced on July 25. It concluded on Thursday.

The camp was attended by kids in the age group between 2 and 12 years. With the aim of developing learning and skill building while enriching creativity and productivity, the camp was organized. It was especially focused on fostering social skills and the development of friendship among the kids to support emotional growth and resilience. There were activities to encourage physical activity, discipline, and outdoor exploration.

Also Read: BTC government unveils key initiatives for safer learning in Baksa district

Also watch: