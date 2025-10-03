Vijaya Dashami observed with devotion and emotion in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The town of Dhekiajuli bid a dignified farewell to Goddess Durga on Thursday afternoon as Vijaya Dashami rituals, sindoor khela, and orderly immersion processions brought the five-day festivities to a close. Puja committees across the town including Amar Samiti, Oikyashree Club, Durgabari, Vivekananda Club, Dainik Bazar, Post Office, Palashbari Club, Jyoti Sangh, Nabajyoti Club, Bhanu Jyoti Sangh, Weekly Bazar, and Balisiha Shiva Mandir joined in the farewell with grandeur and devotion.

From noon, devotees thronged the pandals for their final darshan, aligning Devi idol immersion preparations with the Aparahna period, regarded as the most auspicious time on Dashami.

Puja organizers said that immersion teams began rolling out after the traditional Aparahna Puja and Vijay Muhurat window, which fell in the early-to-mid afternoon this year. Local committees ensured staggered departures to avoid congestion, while police and volunteers coordinated crowd and traffic management smoothly.

This year’s Dashami in Dhekiajuli carried a special note of remembrance. In the run-up to the finale, puja venues hosted heartfelt tributes to Late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose recent demise left a deep imprint on the community. The sentiment continued into Thursday’s farewell, with many devotees offering prayers and messages in his memory before the idols were taken for immersion.

Immersion processions moved through the town in a disciplined manner, accompanied by traditional drummers, conch-shell blowers, and spirited chants of ‘Bolo Durga Mai Ki Jai.’ Families exchanged ‘Subho Bijoya’ greetings, embraced loved ones, and distributed sweets, marking the symbolic close of the festival and the beginning of post-puja social visits. Organizers confirmed that no major untoward incidents were reported during the celebrations.

Also Read: Durga Puja Festival Concludes with Idol Immersion on Vijaya Dashami

Also Watch: