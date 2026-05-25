Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh Flags Alleged Missionary Conversions, Seeks Protection for Assam’s Indigenous Hindus

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Assam unit of the Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh has raised serious concerns over alleged religious conversion activities in various parts of the state and questioned whether the government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma would be able to safeguard the indigenous Hindu community of Assam.

Addressing the media, the organization’s State President and Satradhikar of Dakshinpat Grihashrami Satra, Janardan Dev Goswami, along with General Secretary Gautam Bora, alleged that Christian missionary groups were carrying out conversion activities in Upper Assam through inducements and social outreach efforts.

Janardan Dev Goswami claimed that several regions, including Majuli, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Golaghat, Charaideo, and parts of Karbi Anglong, were witnessing a rapid increase in churches and missionary influence. He alleged that economically weaker sections and indigenous communities were being targeted through financial assistance and distribution of religious literature among students.

The organization further expressed concern that the cultural and religious identity of indigenous communities, including the Mising and Nepali communities, could be affected by the growing influence of missionary activities. Referring to Majuli, known as the cultural and spiritual centre of Assamese Vaishnavite tradition, the leaders claimed that the island’s heritage needed stronger protection.

The Sangh also urged both the Central and Assam governments to implement legal and cultural protection measures, including the enforcement of the Cultural Landscape Protection provisions proposed for Majuli, to preserve its Vaishnavite heritage and indigenous traditions.

Also Read: Conversion to Christianity results in loss of Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court