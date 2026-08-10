Voice of Environment steps up flood relief in Sivasagar, supports hardest-hit villages

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: As the devastating floods continue to disrupt normal life across several parts of the Sivasagar district, the environmental organisation Voice of Environment (VoE) has intensified its humanitarian efforts by providing essential relief materials and health and hygiene awareness to severely affected families.

The organisation reached out to several flood-affected localities, including Nepali Khuti, Santak, and Nowjan villages, as part of its flood relief initiative, to provide immediate assistance to families struggling with inundated homes, disrupted livelihoods, and shortages of essential supplies.

The relief drive in Nepali Khuti and Santak VoE members Lakhi Narayan Deuri, McDonald Choudhury, and Pallabi Saikia led the relief drive in Nepali Khuti and Santak. by VoE members Lakhi Narayan Deuri, McDonald Choudhury and Pallabi Saikia. The team distributed essential grocery items, drinking water support materials, basic life-sustaining supplies, clothing and fodder for livestock among vulnerable families.

Subsequently, a VoE team led by environmentalist Moharana Choudhury visited Nowjan village and interacted with flood-affected residents. Besides distributing essential relief materials, the team highlighted the importance of health and hygiene during the post-flood period and sensitised residents about the precautionary measures to be followed in the aftermath of the floods.

The team also interacted directly with residents to understand their immediate challenges, including food insecurity, shelter-related problems and health concerns. Efforts were also made to provide emotional encouragement to the affected people and understand the broader environmental challenges emerging from the floods. The interactions, according to VoE, would help in identifying areas requiring further intervention, capacity building and sustainable support.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Moharana Choudhury said the organisation acknowledged the collective efforts of volunteers, local supporters and well-wishers whose contributions in the form of materials and voluntary service made the relief initiative possible.

He said community-driven initiatives play an important role in ensuring timely assistance to people affected by natural disasters. VoE also reiterated its commitment to environmental responsibility and community welfare, stating that it would continue to stand with disaster-affected communities and work towards developing sustainable support mechanisms.

Expressing gratitude for the assistance, Prashanta Mech, a resident of Nowjan village whose house remains inundated, said the support had provided much-needed relief to the affected residents.

“We are grateful to them for standing by us during this difficult time. Their support has been of tremendous help to the residents of this village,” Mech said.

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